Microsoft's new gaming head Asha Sharma sparks 'Indian nepotism' debate

Microsoft just picked Asha Sharma as its new boss for the gaming division, stepping into the shoes of longtime leader Phil Spencer. The news landed on Feb. 21, 2026 and quickly set off a wave of reactions across social media.

Sharma's appointment drew some criticism online, with people questioning her lack of direct gaming experience and calling out what they saw as "Indian nepotism."

Still, others pointed to CEO Satya Nadella's confidence in her track record—she's known for scaling services at Instacart and Meta and for leading AI initiatives at Microsoft.

Her background is heavy on tech leadership Sharma rejoined Microsoft in 2024 to lead Core AI Product after stints at Instacart (as COO) and Meta (leading Messenger and Instagram Direct).

She's also on the boards of Home Depot and Coupang.

