Microsoft's new gaming head Asha Sharma sparks 'Indian nepotism' debate
Microsoft just picked Asha Sharma as its new boss for the gaming division, stepping into the shoes of longtime leader Phil Spencer.
The news landed on Feb. 21, 2026 and quickly set off a wave of reactions across social media.
Sharma's appointment drew some criticism online, with people questioning her lack of direct gaming experience and calling out what they saw as "Indian nepotism."
Still, others pointed to CEO Satya Nadella's confidence in her track record—she's known for scaling services at Instacart and Meta and for leading AI initiatives at Microsoft.
Sharma rejoined Microsoft in 2024 to lead Core AI Product after stints at Instacart (as COO) and Meta (leading Messenger and Instagram Direct).
She's also on the boards of Home Depot and Coupang.
Her background is heavy on tech leadership—even if not specifically in gaming.
She takes over from Phil Spencer, who stepped down after 38 years at the company and was the longtime face of Xbox.
Under his leadership Microsoft Gaming grew to include nearly 40 studios like Xbox, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, and King.
With Spencer moving on, Matt Booty will now handle content as Chief Content Officer under Sharma.