Microsoft's Rajesh Jha says AI agents will count as users
Business
Microsoft's Rajesh Jha wants everyone to know: AI isn't going to mess with how software companies make money.
Even as businesses use fewer human workers, he says AI agents will count as users too, so companies will still need plenty of software licenses, maybe even more than before.
Rajesh Jha: per user licensing safe
Jha explained that if a company cuts staff but adds AI agents, it might still use just as many (or more) software seats.
This means the classic way of selling software—charging per user—shouldn't be threatened by the rise of AI.
For anyone worried about jobs or tech changing the game, Microsoft's message is basically: don't stress, the business model is safe (for now).