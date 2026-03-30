Midas raises $50 million to tokenize traditional investment products
German startup Midas just scored a massive $50 million funding round to help turn traditional investment products into digital tokens you can trade on the blockchain.
The round, led by RRE and Creandum with support from Coinbase Ventures and Franklin Templeton, puts Midas in the spotlight as a potential game-changer for how people invest, even as they navigate some tricky regulations.
Midas funds tech and US expansion
With investors like Framework Ventures, HV Capital, and Ledger Cathay also joining in, this raise is bigger than most Series A or B rounds in Europe.
CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer says the money will go toward strengthening their tech and prepping for future US expansion by getting legal groundwork sorted.
As more big institutions show interest in tokenized assets, not just crypto fans, Midas is betting on this trend to fuel its growth.