Midas raises $50 million to tokenize traditional investment products

Midas funds tech and US expansion

With investors like Framework Ventures, HV Capital, and Ledger Cathay also joining in, this raise is bigger than most Series A or B rounds in Europe.

CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer says the money will go toward strengthening their tech and prepping for future US expansion by getting legal groundwork sorted.

As more big institutions show interest in tokenized assets, not just crypto fans, Midas is betting on this trend to fuel its growth.