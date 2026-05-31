Midcap index hits fresh high as smallcap stocks outperform

DIIs buy over ₹25,800cr

Telecom, power, capital goods, and PSU banks saw solid gains (up 2% to 3%), but FMCG and oil and gas dropped by 1% to 1.5%.

DIIs were busy buying with over ₹25,800 crore invested this week, while FIIs pulled out nearly ₹23,700 crore, with around ₹21,000 crore of that on Friday due to MSCI rebalancing.

Lower crude prices and a stronger rupee helped keep the broader rally going despite worries about monsoon forecasts.