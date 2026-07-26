Midcap and smallcap indices fall for 2nd consecutive week

The BSE Sensex fell 2,091.68 points or 2.67% to settle at 76,059.77 while the Nifty 50 lost 566.85 points or 2.32% to end at 23,767.45 during this period.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell by a marginal 1.2%, with Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Oracle Financial Services Software being the contributors to this decline.

Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services and Astral emerged as gainers in this segment of the market during this period under review.