India's middle class set to drive 93% of consumer spending

Economic impact

Middle class engine of growth: Sitharaman

Sitharaman emphasized the crucial role of the middle class in driving economic growth The Finance Minister attributed India's post-COVID-19 economic resilience to consumption by this demographic, thereby creating a "virtuous cycle of economic activity." Sitharaman said nearly 31% of India's population is currently in the middle class. The segment grew at an annual rate of 6.3% from 1995 to 2021. According to OECD projections, India is likely to overtake China in terms of absolute middle-class numbers between 2030 and 2035.