Midterm results create hurdles for Meta's US data center expansion
Meta (yes, the Facebook folks) is running into some roadblocks with its big data center expansion plans in the US.
After the recent midterm elections, company president Dina Powell McCormick pointed out that new Democratic leaders, many of whom aren't thrilled about more data centers, could make things tricky.
Still, she's hopeful for some good conversations with officials once everyone settles into office.
Meta backs Muse expansion, seeks $97.5B
Even with some governors-elect calling for freezes on new projects, Meta isn't backing down from its Muse agents, which require more infrastructure and data centers.
McCormick says it's easier to grow where it has already shown local benefits, and it's even eyeing international spots if needed.
To pay for all this AI-powered growth, Meta is looking to raise up to $97.5 billion through stock offerings.