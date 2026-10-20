Mike Cannon-Brookes says end users must own AI assisted work

Atlassian co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said even with AI tools like ChatGPT in the mix, people need to own their work.

Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix, he put it simply: "The accountability is with Mike. It has to be with the end user, ultimately."

As AI becomes part of editing and daily tasks, he stressed that being clear about what's done by humans (and what's done by AI) matters more than ever.