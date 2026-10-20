Mike Cannon-Brookes says end users must own AI assisted work
Atlassian co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said even with AI tools like ChatGPT in the mix, people need to own their work.
Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix, he put it simply: "The accountability is with Mike. It has to be with the end user, ultimately."
As AI becomes part of editing and daily tasks, he stressed that being clear about what's done by humans (and what's done by AI) matters more than ever.
Atlassian rolls out AMP tracing contributions
To make things more transparent, Atlassian just rolled out its Agentic Multiplayer Protocol (AMP), which assigns agents distinct identities and permissions, while allowing their contributions to be traced to human users.
Cannon-Brookes highlighted that permissions and security are key here, and warned against using consumer-style AI at work because of data risks.
The company has also been doubling down on its workplace AI assistant Rovo since 2024, and after some big job cuts this year, it is focusing even harder on smart tech going forward.