Milky Mist Dairy launches IPO ₹133-₹140, seeks over ₹1,500cr
Business
Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. is launching its IPO from August 11 to 13, with shares priced between ₹133 and ₹140.
They're aiming to raise over ₹1,500 crore, most of it through fresh shares, with a smaller portion coming from existing shareholders selling theirs.
Milky Mist anchors commit ₹465.30cr pre-IPO
Share allotment happens on August 14, and trading starts August 18 on both BSE and NSE.
Big investors like Zulia Investments Pte Ltd and Nippon India Mutual Fund have already backed the company, putting in ₹465.30 crore before the IPO even opened.
The gray market hints at a possible listing gain of 14.64%.
With strong revenue growth and solid returns, analysts think this one's worth a look if you're curious about investing.