Milky Mist IPO opens with 15% GMP: Apply or avoid?

Milky Mist had allotted 3.32 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹140 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

Zulia Investments Pte Ltd bagged the highest allocation of 1.14 crore shares or 34.39% of the anchor investor portion, with an investment worth around ₹160 crore.

Other notable investors include Nippon India Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, among others.