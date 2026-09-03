Milky Mist stock jumps 27% to ₹268.75 after Q1FY27 results
Business
Milky Mist Dairy Food's stock just shot up 27% in three days, hitting a record ₹268.75, even though the overall market's been pretty cautious.
The buzz? It's all about their standout performance in the June-quarter results.
PAT surges 889.81% to ₹64.68cr
The excitement kicked off after Milky Mist posted its Q1FY27 results: profit after tax soared 889.81% year-over-year to ₹64.68 crore, and revenue jumped 43.6% to ₹973.45 crore for the June quarter.
Their operating profit (EBITDA) also climbed 74.5%, with margins improving from last year.
All these strong numbers have investors feeling confident and sent the stock on this rapid climb.