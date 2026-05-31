Milma raises milk prices by ₹4 per liter starting Monday

Kerala farmers gain ₹3.35 per liter

Here's the good news for local dairy folks: ₹3.35 out of every ₹4 increase will go directly to farmers, raising their pay per liter from ₹40.04 to ₹43.39.

Another 25 paise is set aside for cooperative societies.

Milma says this move, taken at a federation meeting in May, is crucial for keeping Kerala's cooperative dairies afloat, especially with higher costs.