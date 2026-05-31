Milma raises milk prices by ₹4 per liter starting Monday
Milma, Kerala's big dairy brand, is bumping up milk prices by ₹4 per liter starting Monday.
So, your usual Milma Smart (double toned milk) 500 ml will now be ₹27, homogenized toned milk goes to ₹28, and Milma Pride (homogenized) hits ₹30.
The main reason? Costs are rising and the federation wants to make sure farmers get a fair deal.
Kerala farmers gain ₹3.35 per liter
Here's the good news for local dairy folks: ₹3.35 out of every ₹4 increase will go directly to farmers, raising their pay per liter from ₹40.04 to ₹43.39.
Another 25 paise is set aside for cooperative societies.
Milma says this move, taken at a federation meeting in May, is crucial for keeping Kerala's cooperative dairies afloat, especially with higher costs.
Milma packs may show 2 prices
Don't be surprised if you spot both old and new prices on packs for a while; the switch happens as current stocks run out.
This change is all about helping local dairies survive tough times and keeping fresh milk flowing in Kerala.