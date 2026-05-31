Minda Corporation Noida factory fire on Saturday injured no 1
Business
A fire broke out at Minda Corporation's Noida factory on Saturday, May 30, 2026, around 4:15pm but thankfully, no one was hurt.
The company made sure all employees were safe and quickly teamed up with local fire crews to get the situation under control.
Minda investigating cause and assessing damage
Minda is now checking how much damage was done and working with authorities to get things back to normal. They're also investigating what caused the fire.
More updates will come as they learn more.