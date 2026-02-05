Mining giants Glencore, Rio Tinto end $26bn merger talks
The two mining giants, Rio Tinto and Glencore, have called it quits on their massive $260 billion merger talks after missing a key deadline this Thursday.
They'd been chatting about joining forces since January, but things just didn't line up.
Reasons behind the deal collapse
Turns out, they couldn't agree on who would run the show or how much each side was really worth.
Glencore wasn't happy with Rio Tinto wanting both the chair and CEO spots, and also felt their value was being downplayed.
Even with new leadership at Rio Tinto, some issues from past failed talks—such as sharp differences in corporate culture and governance—have been noted previously.
Investors' reaction and implications of the failed merger
Investors weren't thrilled: Glencore's shares dropped 10%, and Rio's slipped too.
If this deal had gone through, they would've created the world's biggest copper producer—a pretty big deal in mining.
This whole saga shows just how tough it is to pull off mega-mergers in an unpredictable market where shareholders want solid answers before signing off.