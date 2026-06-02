Mint poll finds India economy likely grew 7.3% Jan-Mar 2026 Business Jun 02, 2026

India's economy likely grew by about 7.3% from January to March 2026, slightly lower than last quarter's 7.8%, according to a Mint poll of economists.

The main reasons? People kept spending, government spending supported growth, and agriculture bounced back, even with higher oil prices and global tensions making things tricky.