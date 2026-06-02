Mint poll finds India economy likely grew 7.3% Jan-Mar 2026
Business
India's economy likely grew by about 7.3% from January to March 2026, slightly lower than last quarter's 7.8%, according to a Mint poll of economists.
The main reasons? People kept spending, government spending supported growth, and agriculture bounced back, even with higher oil prices and global tensions making things tricky.
Experts see India FY2027 slowdown risk
Official numbers drop on June 5.
While industry and services cooled off a bit, gains in farming helped keep things steady.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, experts think growth might slow down thanks to expensive oil, trade challenges, and a weaker monsoon predicted by weather officials.