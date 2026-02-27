Mira Murati's AI lab loses 2 founding members to Meta

Thinking Machines Lab is led by Mira Murati, former CTO of OpenAI

Thinking Machines Lab, the AI start-up led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, has witnessed another major exit. Two of its founding members, Christian Gibson and Noah Shpak, have left the company for Meta. Gibson is a former OpenAI engineer who contributed to the development of the first ChatGPT model. He specializes in supercomputers for AI training. Meanwhile, Shpak is an AI engineer with experience at Character. AI and X (formerly Twitter).