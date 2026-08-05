Missed July 31 ITR deadline? Salaried and business deadlines clarified
Business
If you didn't file your Income Tax Return (ITR) by July 31, 2026, don't panic: there are new deadlines based on your income type.
Salaried folks and HUFs using ITR-1 or ITR-2 had until July 31, but if you have business or professional income (without audit), you get time until August 31.
ITR late filing risks penalties ₹5,000
If your accounts need a tax audit, the deadline is October 31, and for those with transfer pricing cases, it's November 30.
Miss these dates and you could face a penalty up to ₹5,000 (or ₹1,000 if your income is under ₹5 lakh), plus interest on unpaid taxes.
Filing late can also mean losing out on carrying forward some losses, so it's best not to wait until the last minute!