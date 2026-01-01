Missed PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline? Check if your PAN is operative

Verification process

How to verify your PAN status online

To check if your PAN card is still operative, go to the e-filing portal homepage and click on "Verify Your PAN." Enter your PAN, full name, date of birth, and mobile number (which you have access to) on the next page. After that, enter the six-digit OTP received on this mobile number within 15 minutes. If successful, it will show you whether or not your PAN is active.