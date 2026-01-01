Missed PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline? Check if your PAN is operative
What's the story
The deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar cards was December 31, 2025. The Income Tax Department has not yet announced any extension to this deadline. This means that if you haven't linked your PAN and Aadhaar by now, your PAN could become inactive starting today. To check the status of your PAN card, you can visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal and enter your details.
Verification process
How to verify your PAN status online
To check if your PAN card is still operative, go to the e-filing portal homepage and click on "Verify Your PAN." Enter your PAN, full name, date of birth, and mobile number (which you have access to) on the next page. After that, enter the six-digit OTP received on this mobile number within 15 minutes. If successful, it will show you whether or not your PAN is active.
Reactivation process
Steps to reactivate an inoperative PAN
If your PAN has become inactive due to non-linking, you can reactivate it by paying a penalty of ₹1,000 through the e-Pay tax option on the official portal. After paying the fine, you can proceed with linking your Aadhaar and PAN. The status usually changes from 'Inoperative' to 'Active' within 7-30 days. However, during this period, higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates will continue to apply.