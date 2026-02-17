Mistral AI acquires Koyeb to boost its cloud computing platform Business Feb 17, 2026

Paris-based Mistral AI has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Koyeb, a startup that makes running AI apps in the cloud super simple.

This move is all about building a powerful, independent European alternative to US tech giants—and aiming for $1 billion in revenue (no timeline specified in the source). (they're at $400 million now).