Mistral AI acquires Koyeb to boost its cloud computing platform
Paris-based Mistral AI has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Koyeb, a startup that makes running AI apps in the cloud super simple.
This move is all about building a powerful, independent European alternative to US tech giants—and aiming for $1 billion in revenue (no timeline specified in the source). (they're at $400 million now).
Koyeb's team will join Mistral's engineers in March
Koyeb's small but mighty team—including all three co-founders—is set to join Mistral's engineers in the coming months.
Their tech will boost Mistral Compute, the platform for deploying and scaling AI models.
Heads up: Koyeb is dropping its free tier to focus on bigger business clients.
Mistral is investing €1.2 billion in new data centers
Mistral isn't stopping there—they're investing €1.2 billion in new data centers in Sweden, and Koyeb has noted a starting deployment of 18,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.
CTO Timothee Lacroix says buying Koyeb will "contribute to building a true AI Cloud," while Koyeb CEO Yann Leger highlights their goal of making heavy-duty applications run smoothly worldwide.