Mistral AI raises €3 in Europe's biggest tech funding round

Mistral is now Europe's second-most valuable private tech group and the continent's fastest-growing company, according to its CFO, Johan Bergqvist.

The funds raised will be used to power Mistral's models and invest in frontier research.

Despite being dwarfed by Anthropic and OpenAI, Mistral is seen as Europe's best bet for a leading AI company.

Bergqvist said any potential IPO for Mistral is "always, of course, an optionality for us going forward" but timing is "still up in the air."