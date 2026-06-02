Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group launches $250 million Indian fintech fund

Global funds target India's tech scene

MUFG joins global players like Mirae Asset, Susquehanna Asia VC, and SMBC Asia Rising in betting on India's tech scene, especially fintech and digital services.

Since 2025, both MUFG and Mirae have made four deals each; Susquehanna has done 10.

Investors are drawn by better valuations, less crowded deal-making, and new rules that encourage innovation, signaling fresh confidence in India's startup world.