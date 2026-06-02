Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group launches $250 million Indian fintech fund
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is setting up a $250 million fund to back Indian startups, focusing mainly on early and growth-stage fintech companies.
Led by Mayank Shiromani of MUFG Innovation Partners, the fund could grow to $400 million.
MUFG is stepping in as major investors like SoftBank and Tiger Global have pulled back, aiming to ride the wave of India's booming digital economy.
Global funds target India's tech scene
MUFG joins global players like Mirae Asset, Susquehanna Asia VC, and SMBC Asia Rising in betting on India's tech scene, especially fintech and digital services.
Since 2025, both MUFG and Mirae have made four deals each; Susquehanna has done 10.
Investors are drawn by better valuations, less crowded deal-making, and new rules that encourage innovation, signaling fresh confidence in India's startup world.