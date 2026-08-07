Mitti Labs raises $9.5 million to expand in India, Philippines, Indonesia
Business
Mitti Labs just raised $9.5 million in funding, with big names like Aramco Ventures and Lightspeed India backing it.
The plan? Grow their presence in India and kick off new projects in the Philippines and Indonesia, all aimed at making rice farming smarter and greener.
Mitti Labs GeoAI maps rice fields
Rice uses a ton of water and pumps out greenhouse gasses, but Mitti Labs is tackling that head-on.
Its NASA-supported GeoAI platform uses satellite data to map rice fields, helping farmers fine-tune irrigation and cut emissions.
Plus, its AWD method means less water wasted and fewer methane emissions, good news for small farmers across Asia trying to farm sustainably.