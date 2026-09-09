MKC Agro Fresh files draft IPO including fresh and OFS
MKC Agro Fresh, a Delhi-NCR company known for getting fresh fruit from farms to your table, just filed draft papers for a proposed IPO comprising up to 99.99 lakh fresh shares and up to 68.12 lakh shares in OFS.
The plan is to sell new shares and let some current investors cash out.
The fresh issue proceeds will go toward repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.
MKC Agro Fresh building juice plant
The company manages everything from picking fruit to sorting, ripening, storing in cold warehouses, and delivering over 15 types of fruits.
They already run a big cold storage facility in Greater Noida and are building a major orange juice plant in Maharashtra (recognized as a "Mega Project" by the state) that should be up and running by March 2027.
Narnolia Financial Services is leading the IPO process, with Bigshare Services as registrar.