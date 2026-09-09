MKC Agro Fresh files draft IPO including fresh and OFS

MKC Agro Fresh, a Delhi-NCR company known for getting fresh fruit from farms to your table, just filed draft papers for a proposed IPO comprising up to 99.99 lakh fresh shares and up to 68.12 lakh shares in OFS.

The plan is to sell new shares and let some current investors cash out.

The fresh issue proceeds will go toward repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.