M&M moves board meeting date to comply with insider trading rules
Mahindra & Mahindra is moving up its Board Meeting to July 30, 2025, to share its financial results for the first quarter of FY26.
The company is keeping things by the book, sticking with insider trading rules by closing its trading window until August 2, 2025.
The rescheduled meeting isn't just a calendar shuffle—it's about staying transparent and following regulations.
M&M has already updated stock exchanges and its website, signaling that it takes compliance seriously.
People are especially curious after Mahindra Financial (an M&M subsidiary) posted a jump in profits this quarter, thanks to solid loan growth and higher interest income.
Even with a slight uptick in bad loans, the overall business looks steady—so eyes are on whether M&M will keep up the momentum.