Mobavenue AI Tech stock jumps as Q1 profits hit ₹11.7cr
Business
Mobavenue AI Tech's stock jumped 10% to ₹338.50 on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, even as the Sensex slipped.
The buzz? The company's Q1 of fiscal 2027 profits soared 95% year over year to ₹11.7 crore, thanks to strong demand from advertisers and a boost in international business.
Revenue up 57% to ₹72.8cr
Revenue shot up 57% to ₹72.8 crore, with profit margins also getting a healthy lift.
Direct clients accounted for 65.2% of revenue, and Mobavenue's new AI platform is helping optimize ad campaigns.