MobiKwik gets BSE nod to start stock broking business

This move means MobiKwik isn't just about wallets anymore—they're aiming to become a full-on financial services platform.

Co-founder Upasana Taku called it a "pivotal step" in their journey.

For anyone interested in investing or watching how fintech is shaking up traditional finance, this is one to keep an eye on—especially since MobiKwik was tagged as a 'stock to watch' as of February 24, 2026.