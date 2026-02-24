MobiKwik gets BSE nod to start stock broking business
MobiKwik, best known for its digital wallet, just got the go-ahead from the Bombay Stock Exchange to kick off its stock broking business through its arm, Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL).
Starting February 24, 2026, MSBPL can officially help users buy and sell stocks on the BSE—marking a big step beyond payments for the fintech brand.
Co-founder Upasana Taku calls it a 'pivotal step'
This move means MobiKwik isn't just about wallets anymore—they're aiming to become a full-on financial services platform.
Co-founder Upasana Taku called it a "pivotal step" in their journey.
For anyone interested in investing or watching how fintech is shaking up traditional finance, this is one to keep an eye on—especially since MobiKwik was tagged as a 'stock to watch' as of February 24, 2026.