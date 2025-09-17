MobiKwik hack: ₹8 crore frozen, 2,500 bank accounts tracked

Authorities urge people to check for unexplained transactions

Police have frozen ₹8 crore and tracked 2,500 bank accounts tied to the scam.

So far, ₹14 crore has been recovered, and MobiKwik is working closely with law enforcement and banks to get back the rest.

Authorities are urging everyone to check their accounts for any unexplained money and report it by September 23, 2025.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about digital wallet safety.