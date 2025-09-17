Next Article
MobiKwik hack: ₹8 crore frozen, 2,500 bank accounts tracked
Digital wallet company MobiKwik suffered a huge security breach on September 11-12, letting scammers move big amounts without needing a PIN or even enough balance—thanks to a software glitch.
Six people have already been arrested with ₹9 lakh in stolen funds.
Authorities urge people to check for unexplained transactions
Police have frozen ₹8 crore and tracked 2,500 bank accounts tied to the scam.
So far, ₹14 crore has been recovered, and MobiKwik is working closely with law enforcement and banks to get back the rest.
Authorities are urging everyone to check their accounts for any unexplained money and report it by September 23, 2025.
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about digital wallet safety.