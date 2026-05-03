Global mobile money transactions cross $2T mark

Mobile money transactions worldwide crossed the $2 trillion mark in 2025, a new report has revealed. The GSMA's State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2026 highlights this milestone as a sign of rapid growth in digital financial services. The industry doubled its transaction value in just four years, after taking two decades to reach its first trillion.

User engagement Surge in active accounts The report highlights that the growth in mobile money transactions is not just due to new users, but also increased usage. Active 30-day accounts rose by 15% to 593 million in 2025, with global monthly activity rates hitting their highest levels in recent years. This trend shows a continued expansion of mobile money adoption across the globe.

Account growth Shift toward everyday payments The report also notes that there are now 2.3 billion registered mobile money accounts worldwide, the biggest annual increase in absolute terms. A key trend from this data is the growing use of mobile money for everyday payments. Merchant payments were the fastest-growing use case, rising 42% to $155 billion, suggesting a shift from peer-to-peer transfers toward broader commercial usage.

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