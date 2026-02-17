Mobilise App Lab to launch IPO on February 23
Mobilise App Lab Limited, a SaaS company, is launching its IPO on February 23.
They're aiming to raise ₹20.09 crore by offering over 25 lakh shares at ₹75-80 each, which will be listed on NSE Emerge.
If you're curious about tech startups going public, this could be one to watch.
Mobilise App Lab's IPO: What you need to know
Funds from the IPO will help Mobilise hire new talent, boost product development, ramp up marketing, and improve their infrastructure.
The move is part of their push to scale up as demand for digital solutions grows—so it's not just about raising money but also stepping up their game in the SaaS world.