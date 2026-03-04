Moderna settles patent dispute over COVID-19 vaccine for $2.25 billion
Moderna just settled a big patent fight over the tech behind its COVID-19 vaccine, agreeing to pay up to $2.25 billion to Genevant and Arbutus.
The dispute was about the special delivery system in Spikevax, which Moderna used without a license.
After years of legal back-and-forth, this deal finally puts the case to rest.
A look at the payment structure
Moderna will pay an upfront $950 million in July 2026, with no future royalties—so it's a one-time thing for now.
Another $1.3 billion could be added depending on how an appeal plays out, but analysts say this outcome is actually less painful than Wall Street expected (some thought it'd cost over $3 billion).
Settlement clears the way for Moderna's future moves
This comes as Moderna is shifting gears from vaccines toward cancer treatments and other areas.
The settlement helps clear some legal headaches just as they're dealing with other patent battles against Pfizer and BioNTech.
Basically, it lets them focus more on what's next instead of old lawsuits.