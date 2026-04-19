Maritime insurance scheme approved to protect India's shipping, trade

The Indian government has approved the establishment of a new maritime insurance scheme, the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMI Pool). The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , approved the initiative yesterday. With a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore, the scheme aims to provide comprehensive maritime insurance coverage and shield Indian shipping and trade from geopolitical disruptions.

Coverage details BMI Pool will cover all maritime risks The BMI Pool will operate for an initial period of 10 years, with a five-year extension option. It will offer insurance support to Indian-flagged vessels, Indian-controlled ships, and those carrying cargo to or from India. The scheme covers all maritime risks such as hull and machinery, cargo protection and indemnity (P&I), war risk insurance among others.

Risk mitigation Response to rising geopolitical tensions, global insurance premium surge The establishment of the BMI Pool comes as a response to rising geopolitical tensions, sanctions risks, as well as shipping disruptions that have increased global insurance premiums. The government said India's dependence on international insurers such as the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs for essential maritime cover had left Indian trade vulnerable to sudden withdrawal of coverage due to sanctions or conflict.

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