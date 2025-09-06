India to launch ₹5,000cr mission to help steelmakers go green

The Indian government is planning a ₹5,000 crore mission to help steelmakers adopt clean technologies, according to a report in The Economic Times. The scheme will mainly focus on secondary producers and push the demand and procurement of green steel. It will offer concessional loans, risk guarantees, and other financial tools to support both large and small steelmakers in producing sustainable or 'green' steel.

Target audience Focus on secondary producers The primary focus of the mission will be on secondary steel producers, who account for nearly half of India's output. However, primary producers using blast furnaces will also be eligible for the scheme. The government's move comes as part of its broader strategy to decarbonize the steel industry by promoting better raw materials, alternative fuels, and renewable energy in production processes.

Emission goals Steel ministry's emission reduction targets Under the National Steel Policy 2017, India has already set a target to cut emissions to 2.6-2.7 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of crude steel through electric arc furnace technology by 2030. However, the Steel Ministry noted that while about 50-60% of primary producers have adopted modern technology, secondary producers are lagging at under 50%.

Future plans Green steel mission in the works Along with this scheme, the Steel Ministry is also working on a larger Green Steel Mission. This could include a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for green steel, incentives for renewable energy use, and rules mandating government bodies to procure sustainable steel. A study by EY-Parthenon with WWF-India and CII-GBC predicts that demand for green steel in India will grow sharply from negligible levels today to 4.49 million tons (MT) by 2030.