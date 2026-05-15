Modi government plans new tax on foreign travel: Report

The Indian government is considering a new tax on foreign travel, according to CNBC-TV18. The proposal comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have affected global crude oil prices and import costs. The potential levy could be a cess, tax or surcharge aimed at generating revenue for the Centre while discouraging non-essential foreign trips.

Tax details Proposed levy likely temporary The proposed levy, if approved, would likely be temporary and last for about a year. The exact nature of the levy is still under consideration. Notably, any revenue generated from this tax on foreign travel would go directly to the Centre and not be part of the divisible tax pool shared with states. The discussions around the proposed levy come after PM Narendra Modi urged citizens and businesses to adopt austerity measures in light of global uncertainty.

Market implications Impact on outbound tourism market If implemented, the proposed tax could have a major impact on India's booming outbound tourism market. International holiday packages, overseas education-related travel, premium leisure trips and business travel costs could go up. Travel and aviation sector players are expected to closely monitor the details of this proposal, especially if it is linked to ticket pricing or foreign exchange spending under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS).

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