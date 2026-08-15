Modi government reduces windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports
What's the story
The Indian government has announced a reduction in the windfall tax on diesel as well as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports. The decision also includes the removal of export duty on petrol. The revised rates come into effect from today, according to the notifications issued by the Finance Ministry yesterday.
Duty adjustments
Key highlights of the revised rates
The total levy on diesel exports has been reduced from ₹25.5 per liter to ₹24 per liter.
Similarly, the levy on ATF exports has been lowered from ₹22 per liter to ₹19.5 per liter.
The export duty on petrol has also been slashed to nil from the earlier rate of ₹3.5 per liter, as part of these revisions by the Indian government.
Market response
Understanding bi-weekly review process
The government reviews export levies on petroleum products every fortnight, adjusting them according to changes in global crude oil and petroleum product prices.
The latest changes come amid fluctuating global oil prices, with the West Asia conflict continuing to impact crude and refined fuel markets.
The government's bi-weekly revisions are aimed at keeping these levies in line with international market conditions.
Tax implications
Impact on exporters and refiners
The revised duties apply to petroleum products exported from India, not those sold in the domestic market.
The notification does not change the excise duty on petrol or diesel for domestic consumers, so it shouldn't affect pump prices immediately.
However, it will impact refiners and exporters whose tax liability on overseas shipments will be altered under these new rates.