Modi government reduces windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports

The total levy on diesel exports has been reduced from ₹25.5 per liter to ₹24 per liter.

Similarly, the levy on ATF exports has been lowered from ₹22 per liter to ₹19.5 per liter.

The export duty on petrol has also been slashed to nil from the earlier rate of ₹3.5 per liter, as part of these revisions by the Indian government.