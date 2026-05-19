Indian start-up database in the works: What will it cover?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( MeitY ) is planning to create a comprehensive national start-up database. The proposed "360 degree" database will digitally map firms on various parameters such as funding schemes, incubators, patents, and investors. The plan was detailed in a tender issued by the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an agency under the IT ministry.

Database What will the start-up registry include? The proposed database, called the Startup Registry & National Innovation Database, will include a range of information. This includes details such as founder information, technology domain, funding status, growth stage and geographic presence. The database will also bring together information on innovations, products, patents, prototypes and commercialization outcomes.

Comprehensive mapping Connecting start-ups with ecosystem players The government also plans to create a "360-degree view" of start-ups by connecting them with incubators, Centers of Excellence (CoEs), mentors, investors and their participation in various government schemes. The platform isn't just about maintaining records but also about managing applications, evaluations, grants and mentorship programs. It could even integrate with existing government databases for start-up verification and data enrichment.

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