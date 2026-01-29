Modi government to present infrastructure-focused budget on February 1

Big spending plans, but keeping an eye on stability

The government is expected to spend over ₹12 trillion on major infrastructure projects—think smoother highways and stronger power grids.

They're also planning easier import duties and simpler rules for small businesses.

Even with all this spending pressure, they're aiming to keep the fiscal deficit down to 4.2% of GDP by relying more on RBI dividends and some asset sales, trying to balance growth with long-term financial health.