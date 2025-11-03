PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion fund to boost private R&D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. The initiative is aimed at promoting private sector investment in research and development. The fund will work through a two-tiered structure, channeling capital to second-level fund managers. This move is expected to drive innovation and support India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Operational structure Who will manage the fund? The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will be the nodal ministry for the RDI Fund. It will work through a two-tiered funding structure. At first, a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) will be set up within the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). This fund will hold the ₹1 lakh crore corpus as its custodian.

Investment strategy How will the fund work? The RDI Fund won't invest directly in industries and start-ups. Instead, it will channel capital to second-level fund managers, which could be Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), Development Finance Institutions (DFI), or Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs). Recommendations for support will be made by these managers through investment committees comprising experts from financial, business and technical domains operating independently from the government.

Funding focus What projects will be supported? The RDI Fund will support long-term, low-interest loans to corporates or equity contributions in start-ups. Projects must focus on cutting-edge R&D in areas like energy, biotechnology, medical devices, deep tech or artificial intelligence. There is no upper limit on the investment amount and large companies can also apply as long as they contribute 50% of the project cost themselves.