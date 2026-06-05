'Just a number': PM's economic adviser downplays rupee-at-100 panic

Economic stability

Don't intervene in well-functioning market: Ravi

Ravi warned against intervening in a market that is functioning well, adding this approach is in line with the government's focus on fiscal discipline and curbing wasteful consumption. "At the end of the day, what you do not want is to jump into this, try to keep the value at a certain level, which leads to inflationary pressures, which is going to have all kinds of other chaotic impacts," she said.