Modi urges Indian tech firms to build AI products Business Feb 18, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India's IT sector to move beyond just offering tech services and start building real AI products for both home and the world.

He sees AI as a game-changer that could take India's digital economy to new heights, but points out that advanced AI is still mostly limited to a few industries.

Modi encouraged tech companies to focus on innovation so India can become a true technology creator.