Modi urges Indian tech firms to build AI products
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India's IT sector to move beyond just offering tech services and start building real AI products for both home and the world.
He sees AI as a game-changer that could take India's digital economy to new heights, but points out that advanced AI is still mostly limited to a few industries.
Modi encouraged tech companies to focus on innovation so India can become a true technology creator.
AI won't eliminate jobs, says Modi
Modi also addressed worries about AI taking away jobs, saying it will change the way we work but won't wipe out opportunities.
He emphasized skilling up young people for an AI-powered future, reminding everyone that past innovations have always created new types of work.
His message: let's be ready for what's next and make the most of new opportunities.