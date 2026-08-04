Mohalla Tech plans up to ₹100cr for AI micro-dramas 2026
Mohalla Tech, the company behind ShareChat, Moj, and Quick TV, plans to invest up to ₹100 crore in AI-generated micro-dramas in 2026.
These short, binge-worthy shows (currently nearly 10% of their content) are set to jump to 30-40% by the end of 2026.
The rollout starts this August with six new titles spanning genres like mythology and thrillers.
Mohalla Tech posts 40% production savings
Switching to AI has already cut production costs by 40%, and Mohalla Tech aims for up to 70% savings as they scale up.
The results? Daily time spent on vertical dramas per user on Moj saw double, while ShareChat's watch time jumped 35%.
On top of that, the ShareChat ecosystem now serves approximately 70 million monthly active users of the format, making up most of India's micro-drama audience, and Quick TV's latest AI shows are keeping viewers hooked almost as much as live-action ones.