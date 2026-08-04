Mohalla Tech plans up to ₹100cr for AI micro-dramas 2026

Mohalla Tech, the company behind ShareChat, Moj, and Quick TV, plans to invest up to ₹100 crore in AI-generated micro-dramas in 2026.

These short, binge-worthy shows (currently nearly 10% of their content) are set to jump to 30-40% by the end of 2026.

The rollout starts this August with six new titles spanning genres like mythology and thrillers.