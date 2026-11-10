Mohalla Tech posts ₹672cr loss despite 40.5% FY2026 revenue jump
Business
Mohalla Tech, the company behind ShareChat and Moj, saw its revenue jump 40.5% to ₹1,016 crore in FY2026.
Even with this solid growth in India's local-language internet scene, the company still posted a net loss of ₹672 crore, though that's a bit better than last year.
ShareChat chatrooms ₹471cr QuickTV ₹293cr
ShareChat's chatroom feature was a major earner, bringing in nearly half of operating revenue at ₹471 crore. QuickTV subscriptions added another ₹293 crore.
On the flip side, ad revenue dipped by 13% to ₹252 crore. Expenses also shot up, especially for business development and server costs, reaching a hefty total of ₹1,777 crore for the year.
Mohalla Tech is now betting on new features like QuickTV to help turn things around financially.