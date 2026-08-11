Molbio Diagnostics IPO fully subscribed with strong non institutional demand
Business
Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based diagnostics company, saw its IPO fully subscribed by Tuesday morning, August 11, meaning more people wanted shares than were available.
Non-institutional investors showed the most interest, while retail investors weren't far behind.
Molbio Diagnostics IPO priced ₹768-807
The IPO runs from Monday to Wednesday with shares priced between ₹768 and ₹807 each.
Before opening to the public, Molbio raised ₹281.5 crore from big names like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock Global Funds in its anchor round.
The fresh funds will help Molbio expand research and development and upgrade facilities, while some money goes back to existing shareholders.