Molbio Diagnostics IPO opens Aug 10 with ₹200cr fresh issue
Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics (the folks behind the Truenat rapid disease testing platform) is launching its IPO on Monday, August 10.
You can invest between August 10 and 12, with shares priced at ₹768 to ₹807 each.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and a sale by existing shareholders, with shares set to list on August 17.
WHO endorses Molbio Diagnostics rapid tests
Molbio is a leader in quick, on-the-spot disease diagnosis (think TB and COVID-19 tests) with its tech endorsed by the WHO.
Backed by big names like Temasek and Motilal Oswal, it has grown revenue at a 31.5% CAGR between FY24 and FY26.
Money raised will go toward a research and development facility and Centre of Excellence through its wholly owned subsidiary Bigtec, along with office infrastructure and purchasing plant, machinery and equipment for its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam.