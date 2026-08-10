Molbio Diagnostics IPO opens Aug 10 with ₹200cr fresh issue

Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics (the folks behind the Truenat rapid disease testing platform) is launching its IPO on Monday, August 10.

You can invest between August 10 and 12, with shares priced at ₹768 to ₹807 each.

The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and a sale by existing shareholders, with shares set to list on August 17.