Molbio Diagnostics launches IPO at ₹768-807 with ₹200cr fresh issue

A big chunk of the funds, ₹105.5 crore, is headed toward a new R&D center and Center of Excellence through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigtec, while ₹72.2 crore will help expand manufacturing in Goa and Visakhapatnam. The rest is set aside for general corporate needs.

Molbio's net profit rose 14.8% in FY26 (year ended March 2026) to ₹166.6 crore, with revenues up 41.7%.

Shares are expected to list on August 17, 2026, and after the IPO, promoter stakes will decrease from their current 46.65%.

Minimum investment? a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.