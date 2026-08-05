Molbio Diagnostics launches IPO at ₹768-807 with ₹200cr fresh issue
Molbio Diagnostics, backed by Temasek and the Motilal Oswal Group, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹768-807.
You can apply from August 10-12, 2026 if you're interested in investing.
The offer includes fresh shares worth ₹200 crore plus an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
Molbio's Bigtec R&D gets 105.5cr
A big chunk of the funds, ₹105.5 crore, is headed toward a new R&D center and Center of Excellence through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigtec, while ₹72.2 crore will help expand manufacturing in Goa and Visakhapatnam. The rest is set aside for general corporate needs.
Molbio's net profit rose 14.8% in FY26 (year ended March 2026) to ₹166.6 crore, with revenues up 41.7%.
Shares are expected to list on August 17, 2026, and after the IPO, promoter stakes will decrease from their current 46.65%.
Minimum investment? a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.