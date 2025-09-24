Molson Coors names new CEO as US immigration policy shifts

Goyal's vision for Molson Coors

Goyal started with Molson Coors back in 2001 and has worn a lot of hats since then—leading IT transformation in Denver, serving as CIO in the UK, and handling finance for their India business.

Most recently, he was shaping big-picture strategy from Chicago.

As CEO, he plans to focus on strengthening the brand, driving global growth, and pushing innovation to keep up with industry changes.