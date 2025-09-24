Next Article
Molson Coors names new CEO as US immigration policy shifts
Business
Rahul Goyal, who's spent 24 years climbing the ranks at Molson Coors, has just been named the company's next CEO.
He'll officially step in on October 1, taking over from Gavin Hattersley.
The timing is interesting too—his appointment comes amid discussions about changes in US immigration policies affecting Indian professionals.
Goyal's vision for Molson Coors
Goyal started with Molson Coors back in 2001 and has worn a lot of hats since then—leading IT transformation in Denver, serving as CIO in the UK, and handling finance for their India business.
Most recently, he was shaping big-picture strategy from Chicago.
As CEO, he plans to focus on strengthening the brand, driving global growth, and pushing innovation to keep up with industry changes.