You can now translate WhatsApp chats instantly: Here's how
What's the story
WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to translate messages into their preferred language. The Meta-owned company said the update is being rolled out gradually for both iOS and Android platforms. With this, if you receive a message in a different language, you can simply long-press on it and tap "Translate." You can then choose the language you want to translate from or into.
Feature availability
Translation available in one-on-one, group, and channel chats
The translation feature is available across different chat formats including one-on-one chats, group conversations, and Channel updates. Android users can enable automatic translation for an entire chat thread, letting them read all future incoming messages in that conversation in their preferred language. The best part? All translations are done on the user's device itself, ensuring that WhatsApp can't access them.
User impact
A step toward breaking language barriers
WhatsApp's new feature is a major step toward breaking down language barriers for its over three billion users across more than 180 countries. The company said in a blog post, "But we understand that sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how you truly feel." The update comes months after Apple introduced live translation in its Messages app.
Expansion plans
Translation support for more languages coming soon
Currently, Android users can translate messages in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. Meanwhile, iPhone users have a wider range of over 19 languages to choose from. The company has also hinted at expanding the translation support for more languages in the future. It is still unclear when this feature will be available on WhatsApp's web version or its Windows and Mac apps.