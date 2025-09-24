OpenAI's Altman plans to build AI power plants

Altman's big bets on energy and data centers

Altman isn't dreaming small—he's got a $100 billion deal with NVIDIA to secure access to 10 gigawatts of data center power.

Plus, there's the Stargate initiative (with Oracle and SoftBank), which is pumping $500 billion into super-hubs across the US.

One hub in Abilene, Texas is already in motion, with five more on the way.