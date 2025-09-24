Llama AI now available to US allies in Europe, Asia

Llama's capabilities and Meta's strategy

To make this happen for US allies in Europe and Asia, Meta has teamed up with Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, and Palantir.

Llama is a large language model that can handle text, video, images—even audio.

Mark Zuckerberg's plan? Keep most of Llama free for developers to encourage creativity and help people rely less on competitors' tools.

With official approval from the US government on Monday, September 22, 2025, and growing international support, Llama is expected to appear in more places soon.