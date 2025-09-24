This cycling helmet could save your brain in a crash

RLS works on the outside of the helmet

Unlike older tech like MIPS, RLS works on the outside of the helmet—so when you fall, the external panels detach to lessen harmful spins.

University of Strasbourg tests found helmets with RLS cut peak rotational velocity by up to 66%, slashing brain injury risk by as much as 86%.

Thanks to this, Deflectr RLS even scored higher than MIPS models in Virginia Tech's safety ratings.