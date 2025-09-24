Next Article
This cycling helmet could save your brain in a crash
Technology
Canyon just revealed the Deflectr RLS, a cycling helmet dropping this autumn 2025.
Its standout feature? The Release Layer System (RLS), which uses external ball bearings and panels that pop off during a crash to help absorb impact and reduce those nasty rotational forces that can cause brain injuries.
RLS works on the outside of the helmet
Unlike older tech like MIPS, RLS works on the outside of the helmet—so when you fall, the external panels detach to lessen harmful spins.
University of Strasbourg tests found helmets with RLS cut peak rotational velocity by up to 66%, slashing brain injury risk by as much as 86%.
Thanks to this, Deflectr RLS even scored higher than MIPS models in Virginia Tech's safety ratings.