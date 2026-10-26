Momo Foods to raise ₹250-300cr for India expansion, eyes IPO

The brand wants to grow its outlets from 860 to 910 by FY27.

Its packaged foods (which make up 12% of revenue) are aiming to expand into the US and Canada over the next 12 months.

Even after a 6% menu price hike due to rising costs, it pulled off an impressive 14% same-store sales growth in early FY27.

Its international business, combining restaurant operations and FMCG exports, is expected to exceed ₹100-120 crore in revenue in two to three years.